Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
2nd St.
Hayward, CA
Thelma Olsen Phipps

Hayward, CA - March 16, 1922 - May 23, 2019

Born in Tempe, AZ to Charles and Maud Olsen. Sister to Albert Olsen. Wife of James B. Phipps. Mother to John C. Phipps. She is survived by her son, James Benny Phipps. She is the granddaughter of AZ Pioneers, Elling and Christine Olsen, who came from Norway in 1882 to Tempe AZ. She went to Tempe Union 1939-1940. Arizona State College 41-42. Joined the Waves 1946. Graduated Oregon State 1951. Worked in the school lunch program in the California Valley. Worked at coop stores in Berkeley and Castro Valley. Was PTA president of Sunset High Hayward. Taught classes at Chabot College and at Ohlone College Fremont. Worked for Hughes Aircraft 1944-45 machine gun belts. Worked with Family Emergency Shelter Coalition and C.A.N.H.C. A member of First United Methodist Church since the early 1960's in Hayward. Involved in California Retired Teachers Association, and Acacia Lodge No. 243. Her kindness will be missed.

Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 4, at 6:30pm At First United Methodist Church of Hayward. Burial to be at Double Butte Cemetery, Tempe, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
