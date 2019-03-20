|
Theodore Eugene Sudol
- - On March 14, after a short illness but long life, God called Theodore "Teddy," "Ted," "Dad," "Dziadzi" (Polish for Grandfather and pronounced "Jah-Jee") and "Wujciu" (Polish for Uncle and pronounced "Voy-Choo") home to be with his Dad, Mom, Brother and all who had gone before him. In 1950, he was called up to serve his country for two years, serving in the Signal Corps in Europe during the Cold War. In 1955 he married his sweetheart Mary Jaworski. Together they built their home in Paramus, New Jersey, where they raised two children, Teresa and Christopher. Teddy was passionate about his hobbies and interests, especially photography and radio control airplanes and helicopters. Ted retired from IBEW Local 164 in 1990, and in 1996 he and Mary retired to Sun City West, Arizona where they made a litany of friends. Together they developed bonds through local organizations, church groups and activities, of which participating on their "Bocci Ball" team was their favorite. Always willing to help throughout his life, he helped his "Snowbird" neighbors by care for their homes during summer. To the very end, when it was difficult to complete the physical tasks, he still maintained the sharp ability to lend his knowledge in the areas of electrical, automotive or mechanical projects. He will be missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; children, Teresa Catlin (Robert), Christopher Sudol (Susan); grandchildren Christian Sudol (Holly), Madelyn Jensen (Keith), Britain Sudol (Andrea), Morgan, Ethan and Mia; great grandchildren Peyton, Zigmund (Ziggy) and Theodore (Teddy); devoted niece Stefanie (Chris) Mis; as well as countless friends too numerous to mention. An expanded version of this obituary may be found at: http://www.odonnellandsons.com/.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Ted's honor at: 10:00 AM, March 22, 2019, Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 14818 W Deer Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sandy, Utah. Times and dates can to found on Neil O'Donnell & Sons website: http://www.odonnellandsons.com/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019