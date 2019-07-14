Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church
901 W. Erie St.
Chandler, AZ

Theodore F. Peckham


1933 - 2019
Theodore F. Peckham Obituary
Theodore F. Peckham

Chandler - Ted Peckham passed away peacefully in Chandler, AZ after a brief illness at the age of 86. Ted was born March 6, 1933 in Hunter, Oklahoma, and graduated from Garber High School and Oklahoma State University with a degree in Accounting. He served as an Officer and Captain in the United States Air Force, both active duty and reserves, and retired from a 28 year career at Salt River Project where he worked as supervisor of Property Records/Plant Accounting. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and is best remembered by his kind and gentle spirit. His character was that of honesty and integrity and always living by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you". Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Jessie Peckham, his wife, Juanita Peckham, and four brothers, Jim, Ivan, Bill, and Vern Peckham. He is survived by two sons, Mark (Julie) Peckham, Dan (Darcee) Peckham, and daughter, Amy (Jess) Trias, as well as four grandchildren, Colby Marcum, Alyssa Peckham, Andrew Trias, and Hallie Trias. He is also survived by sister, Mary Ellen Merucci and former wife, Julie Chundzinski. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church - 901 W. Erie St., Chandler, AZ 85225, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
