Paradise Valley - Paradise Valley - Theodore Tarby, 78, of Paradise Valley, AZ, died at home on February 28, 2020. Ted was born in Auburn, NY, to Frank and Anne Tarby. Ted attended West High School in Auburn, completed his undergraduate degree at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, CA, in 1964, and went on to earn a PhD in Anatomy from UCLA in 1969. While teaching Anatomy at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Dr. Tarby traveled to Japan to join a research team—the trip of a lifetime. A few years after his return, he enrolled in medical school himself, earning his MD from the University of Colorado in 1977. Completing training in Pediatrics, Neurology, and Child Neurology, Dr. Tarby began clinical practice in Phoenix, AZ, at St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center and the Barrow Neurological Institute as a Neonatal Neurologist—one of perhaps a dozen in the world at that time. Dr. Tarby, along with his colleagues, treated the most vulnerable patients in Arizona; much of his practice was devoted to Children's Rehabilitative Services (CRS) clinics in Phoenix and in rural communities in Arizona. At his retirement, a colleague spoke of his rare gift for pulling tiny pieces of clinical information together to find "a gem of a diagnosis." In his personal time, Dr. Tarby loved reading, cooking, and woodworking. Ted is survived by his wife, Andree; daughter, Caia (Rob) and her son Jamie; son, Ethan (Theresa) and their children Kelsey and Asher, all of Hingham, MA; brother, Richard (Janice) of Raleigh, NC; and many other nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Donations may be made to the Child Neurology Foundation at childneurologyfoundation.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
