Theodore LaGrange Mohler
Mesa - Ted Mohler, was born in Evanston, Wyoming on April 1, 1926, and passed away April 3, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona. Ted is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Mohler, 5 children: Paul Mohler, Peggy Garner, Robert Mohler, Patricia Kenyon, and Ruth Smith, step-daughters: Belinda Brunette and Wanda Martin, and brother, Richard Mohler. Together, Ted and Dorothy have 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Ted attended Ogden High School and Weber State College. Before retiring, Ted was Postmaster of Morristown, Arizona. Prior to his appointment as Postmaster, he had served in a number of positions in the USPS, including the Postal Railway out of Ogden, Utah. There will be no services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020