Scottsdale - Dr. Theodore "Ted" Lee Mobley, age 84, of Scottsdale, passed away on June 13, 2019, from leukemia. A celebration of Theodore's life will be held at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale on Saturday, October 12 at 1pm, with a reception to follow. His ashes will be interred at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church and scattered in the Sonoran Desert Preserve in a private ceremony. Theodore was born on September 14, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, as the second of eight children of James Faust Mobley and Mary Lucille Martin Mobley. He grew up in Southern California, attending North Hollywood High School. He went to UC Santa Barbara, 1952-55, and graduated from UCLA in 1956. He got his medical degree from USC's Keck School of Medicine in 1959. He did his general residency at Johns Hopkins University, 1960-61, and his residency in urology at the University of Rochester, 1961-67. Theodore married Donna Lee Taylor, on July 5, 1958. Together, they raised three children here in the Valley of the Sun. When Donna passed away in 2018, they had been married for 59 years. Theodore served as a physician in the Army, 1962-63, obtaining the rank of Captain. Theodore was a very well-respected leader in the Arizona medical community, which he joined in 1967, as a partner in the medical practice, Affiliated Urologists, through 1999. He served on the Board of Directors for the Maricopa County Medical Society, 1975-77, and as President of the Medical Staff for St. Joseph's Hospital, 1980-83. He was also a founding member of the Phoenix Urological Society. In 2003, he joined the Veterans Administration's Carl T. Hayden Hospital, where he continued to serve as a urologist until his death. He was Chair of the Institutional Review Board at the VA Hospital in 2010 and 2011. Theodore was an avid sailor, hiker, and woodworker. He spent years hand-building a 40-foot wooden sailboat, La Bella Donna, on which he and Donna later enjoyed many cruising adventures on both coasts of the United States, as well as the Caribbean. He was a Steward for the Arizona Sonoran Desert Preserve, and an Usher for Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. More than anything, he provided love and sustenance for his family. Grieving the loss of Theodore are his beloved daughter Margie Mobley and granddaughters Taylor, Brianna, and Chloe Mobley of Scottsdale; his daughter Mary Lou Mobley, son-in-law John Rummans, and grandson Matthew Rummans of Golden, CO; and his son James Mobley of Phoenix; as well as many, many beloved friends, peers, and relatives. He will truly be missed. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019