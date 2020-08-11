Theodore "Ted" Roosevelt Lindsley, Jr.
Scottsdale - Theodore "Ted" Roosevelt Lindsley, Jr, 87, passed away at his home in Scottsdale, AZ, on July 31, 2020. At his side were his wife, Peg, youngest daughter, Andrea, and faithful canine companions, Winnie & Fluffy. Ted was born August 28, 1932, in Binghamton, NY, to Theodore R. Lindsley, Sr., and Helen Katherine Reid Lindsley. After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1950, he went to work with his father at IBM in Endicott, NY. In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard with his brother, Dar, where he served as a Radioman in the Pacific until 1955. Upon returning to the east coast, Ted attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Economics.
After graduation, he embarked on a 39-year career that he loved by becoming F&M's first Alumni Secretary and later Ass't VP for Development, Director of Annual Giving, & Director of Federal Programs. In 1966, when F&M's Dean, Wayne Glick, became President of Keuka College, Ted moved his young family to Penn Yan, NY, where President Glick appointed him Director of Development at Keuka College, and later VP for Development. From 1983-1989, Ted worked as the Director of Development at State University of New York, Cortland. In 1989, he took the job of Director of School Relations at Cornell University School of Industrial & Labor Relations. After attending Spring Training games in sunny Arizona, Ted and Peg moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where Ted worked as Director of Development at Arizona State University College of Business from 1994 until he retired in 1997. Over the course of Ted's career in fundraising & alumni relations, he helped secure tens of millions of dollars for life-changing scholarships, educational programs, new campus buildings, and endowed faculty chairs.
A runner for many years, Ted was known for his commitment to fitness & health. He had a lifelong interest in current events, was an avid reader, loved to travel, & attended more of the kids' & grandkids' sports competitions than anyone would believe. Because he was a man of both the Northeast & the Southwest, he loved equally the beauty & serenity of the Finger Lakes and the sunshine & warmth of the Arizona desert; camping in the Adirondacks & hiking in the Phoenix Preserve; boating & skiing in Upstate New York and lounging in the pool in Scottsdale. He also maintained a fierce loyalty to the New York Giants while cheering on the Phoenix Suns and AZ Diamondbacks. He was a gentle soul with an uplifting, positive outlook on life. He will be remembered most of all for his dedication to, and unconditional love for, his family. And for being the Family Dog Whisperer.
Ted is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margaret "Peg" Ahrens; 4 children: Tara A. Lindsley of Albany, NY; Dana H. Born, and husband Timothy, of Alexandria, VA; Todd T. Lindsley, and wife Heather, of Lancaster, PA; & Andrea M. Price of Scottsdale, AZ; 9 grandchildren: Colin Fletcher, and partner Amanda; Paige Fitzgerald, and husband John; Cooper Lindsley, and wife Rachel; Greta Lindsley, Hanna Born, Heather Born, Lou Lindsley, Julia Lace, and Travis Lace; and 1 great-grandchild, Rowan Lindsley Howard-Fletcher. He is pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Darwin R. Lindsley, and son-in-law Dr. Charles H. Kite.
Arrangements are being made at Messinger Mortuary. The family will gather at Keuka Lake for a private memorial and celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or Arizona Hospice of the Valley.