Theodore Walter (Walt) Younglove
Tempe - Theodore Walter (Walt) Younglove, 87, passed away at his home in Tempe, AZ on May 24, 2019. He was born February 17, 1932 in Gettysburg, PA to Theodore Frederick and Anna Vaughn Younglove. He served in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He worked as a medical technologist, retiring from United Blood Services. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith; sons, Jeffrey (Brenda), David, Douglas (Shannon), and Matthew; and grandsons, Jesse Clayton, William, Austin and Braden. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Raymond and son, Mark. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Matthew United Methodist Church, 2540 W. Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014, hov.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019