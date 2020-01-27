|
Theodore "Teddy" Woods, Jr.
After a mercifully brief illness, Theodore "Teddy" Woods, Jr., 81, died in January, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Fort Riley, Kansas to Martha and Theodore Woods, Sr. Teddy spent the first half of his life in the loving at-home presence of his parents. After his parents' deaths, Teddy moved to Lura Turner Homes for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, where for 44 years his joyful spirit blessed all who knew him, but especially the residents and employees of Joyce Ridge Civitan House. The staff and volunteers of the following organizations (to name a few!) did their all to ensure Teddy had a rich, meaningful life: Central United Methodist (especially the church's Christian Ambassadors, and United Methodist Men and Women), Arizona Recreation Center for the Handicapped, Camp Civitan, CrossRoads United Methodist, Hands On Greater Phoenix, Highlands Church, Litchfield Park First Baptist, Madison Baptist, Metro Civitans, North Pole Ministries, Phoenix Bird Civitans, Scout Troop 529 and Whispering Hope Ranch. From his youth through his senior years, Teddy's favorite activities were watching John Wayne movies, eating pizza and attending classic car shows with his devoted brother Gary Woods Sr., who survives him. Also showering Teddy with love and affection in his life and death were his sister Pat Bush, niece Rhonda Hulsebus (Jerry), nephew Gary II and many grand-nieces and -nephews. Teddy's memorial is 3 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1, Central United Methodist, 1875 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. The family requests any donations in Teddy's memory go to Lura Turner Homes for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, 8640 N. 19th Ave., #14, Phx., AZ., 85021. R.I.P., Teddy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020