Beloved father, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at the age of 69. He is survived by his sons; Christopher, Theodosius II, and Nikolos, nine grandchildren, his loving sister Christine and family, lifelong friend Amy, and countless other friends and relatives he has touched over the years. He was preceded in death by parents James and Irene, and brother George.
Memorial service will be held at the Universal South Mountain Mortuary, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 7007 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ at 1:00p.m., with chapel opening for visitation at 12:00p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 6 to May 7, 2019