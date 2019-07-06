|
|
Theresa "Terry" Ann (Richards) Lynch
- - Theresa "Terry" Ann (Richards) Lynch Born March 2, 1946 to Paul and Annie Richards in Floral Park, NY passed away June 30, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 36 years, Robert E. Lynch, Sr. She is survived by her children Anna Marie Melcher (Donald), Theresa Ann Melcher (Marvin), Deborah Ross ("J"), Robert E. Lynch, Jr. (Virginia), and Richard (Jessicah); 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, brother Paul (Eileen) Richards, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Terry was a devoted member of the Lion's Club, serving as President of her chapter. Visitation held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and a Scripture Service at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and a burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery at 9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, Arizona 85392. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lion's Club International or Ryan House in honor of Terry Lynch would be much appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 6, 2019