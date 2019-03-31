Resources
Phoenix - Theresa Ann Roth 55, of Phoenix passed away on January 14th, 2019. Born in Apple Valley, California to Carl "Buzz" Roth and Frieda (Schock) Roth on October 24, 1963. Sister to Rae, Carl "Tony", Jennifer, and Thomas. Survived by her father Carl "Buzz", and brothers and sisters, Rae (Tom), Carl "Tony" (Suzie), Jennifer (Eric), and Thomas (Patricia). A memorial was held at Tony and Suzie's home in Prescott Valley on Saturday March 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Colorado Crisis Services. "She was a beautiful soul inside and out. Take comfort knowing she is with her mom in heaven, laughing and drinking coffee together.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
