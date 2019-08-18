|
Theresa Chuka Schilling, age 89, passed away quietly on July 14, 2019 at The Beatitudes Assisted Living campus. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Henry (Hank) Schilling Jr., her parents Andy and Lillian Chuka, her sister Jo Anne Stevens and her first husband J Robert ( Bob) Fleming Jr.
Theresa was born and raised in Phoenix, Az at the edge of the city (McDowell and 16th St) and attended Whittier Elementary and North High School. After a stint at Phoenix College, she enrolled at Arizona State University (then known as Arizona State College) and pledged Gamma Phi Beta sorority which supplied her with many of her life long friends.
At a church group at First Presbyterian Church she met Bob Fleming which led to a wedding in 1950. Two sons followed in 1952 and 1954 along with their return to Phoenix. They separated in 1970.
Though Theresa was a stay-at-home mom for this period, she always had wanted to return to teaching which she had in 1967. Home economics and child development were her forte, and she met an interesting fellow while teaching a joint class, Hank Schilling.
Hank had secured a teaching position on the island of Guam, and she followed with her two sons in 1971. They were married the next June in Thailand during an around the world trip.
They ultimately began teaching at Department of Defense schools in Japan, the Philippines (where the explosion of volcano Mt.Pinatubo forced an evacuation by aircraft carrier) and then to Okinawa. They began a series of river cruises during the summers that included The Nile, The Danube, The Rhone and a quick visit to the Alaskan frontier. They retired to Phoenix in 1995.
Theresa is survived by her sons Mark (Fatiha) Fleming; Andy Fleming; Hank III (Marie) Schilling; her brother Andy Chuka Jr. (Uncle Bunny to the family); 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews too numerous to count but just as loved.
A Memorial Service will be held At the Life Center at The Beatitudes Campus on August 24 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Assistance League of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019