|
|
Theresa (Terry/Tess) Earp
Phoenix - On February 15, 2019, Theresa (Terry/Tess) Earp left this life for one without the frustration of breathing and movement limitations. Her influence has been powerful and entertaining. She wrote thirty-six plays that have been published and produced over thirty-five years. She was honored with the "Arizona Lifetime Achievement" award for theater as well as nine Zonies. From her own "On the Spot Theater" to a pilot's license, triathlons, acting and competitive ballroom dancing, she was always ready for another adventure. Her writing took her to a global level. "Married to a God", the life of Vaslov Nijinski, the father of modern dance, was produced in Budapest, Hungary, under her guidance.
Just this last August, in Colorado Theater, she performed two sold-out shows of "Mrs. Wyatt Earp" from the power chair. She received explosive standing ovations.
Terry is survived by her husband of 33 years, Wyatt; sister Gerri Siebenaller and her husband Michael; nephews Bradley Siebenaller and his wife Rachel; Curtis Siebenaller and his wife Alyssa; two grand-nieces and two grand-nephews. She is further survived by her nurse, caregiver and friend Danelle Gerischer.
A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Phoenix Friends Meeting Quakers, 1702 E. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019