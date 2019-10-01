Resources
Theresa "Mickey" Fry

- - (May 7, 1933-Sep. 13, 2019)

Mickey lived a full life, working hard so that she and her husband, Joe, could enjoy their golden years. They spent almost 30 years crisscrossing the country by car, discovering every out of the way barbeque joint and Cajun eatery from Phoenix to Charleston. She loved cooking, sports and traveling, but not by airplane. She imparted her sense of humor (often sarcastic) to her children, a gift that they are thankful for every day. She missed Joe terribly these last few years and she will be missed by her sons Greg Tobler, Doug Tobler (Cheryl), four grandchildren, and her dachsund, Jeff, the Chihuahua.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019
