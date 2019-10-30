|
|
Theresa Josephine Sanchez August "Tess"
November 11, 1933 - July 8, 2019
Tess, born in St. John's, Arizona on Veteran's Day, 1933, grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School, as an accelerated athlete. Tess married Jack August November 1953 in Wickenburg. In 1960, after 7 years in Philadelphia, she and her family returned to Phoenix. Here she continued her education and graduated from ASU with a degree in secondary education, while raising 5 children. Tess (an educator to the core) began working at Phoenix Union High School in 1968 and continued work in the school district in different capacities till she was well into her 80s. She understood the value of learning and loved the interaction with the kids and faculty. She believed in her Catholic faith and worked hard to support her church.
Theresa was loved by many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Desi and Inez Sanchez, husband, Jack L August, Sr.; sons Robert and Jack L August Jr,; granddaughter Lauren August and brother Harry Sanchez. She is survived by sister Dorothy Kleint and brother Desi Sanchez; children: Mark, Gary, Steven, and Kim August DeMott; grandchildren, Sam Hickey, Emily (August) Rutherford, Betsy August, Nicolas August, Marcus
August, Che (August) Bradford and Joseph August; great grandchildren, Nicolas August, Jr,, Lincoln Fox August, Sophia Bradford.
Memorial service November 9, 2019 St. Francis Church 4715 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 from 11:00, with early reception at 10:00.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019