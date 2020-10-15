1/
Theresa M. Bassa
Theresa M. Bassa

Phoenix - Theresa (Miller) Bassa, 93, of Phoenix (Maryvale), passed away of natural causes, at 1:56 P.M., Thursday, February 1, 2018, while residing at Arrowhead Valley Assisted Living, in Glendale, Arizona. She was born February 10,1924, in Monticello, Florida. She married Paul Bassa, on July 15,1947. They were married for 49 years; he preceded her in death (1996).

Theresa's son, Bernard Jerome Bassa, preceded her in death (1992). Surviving her is the other son, Paul Bassa, Jr.

In addition to living in Monticello, Theresa lived in Tallahassee, Florida, and Clovis, New Mexico. She became a resident of Phoenix (Maryvale), Arizona, in1965.

Theresa was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She was a happy, friendly person. Theresa was a faithful Christian. She was proud to be an American and proud of her country. Theresa encouraged, inspired, and motivated her sons. She had an engaging personality and was always willing to share her wonderful, warm smile. She enjoyed life, people, working in her yard, her pets, and laughter. Theresa developed a fondness for and became an avid walker. Theresa's favorite color was "blue".

Theresa was laid to rest next to her husband, in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
