Theresa Marie Levert Wise

Phoenix - Theresa Marie Levert Wise, 90, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born December 13, 1929 to Edward and Clara Levert in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Her siblings were Wilfred, Irene, Bill, Gene, Eddie and Ronnie.

Her childhood was surrounded by a loving family and lots of fun. After meeting her husband Warren, Theresa permanently moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1952 where she remained for the rest of her years raising her three children.

After Warren's death in 1973, she met Ken Stein and spent nearly three decades traveling the world and seeing new places with him.

She always enjoyed family and friends and most of all providing family history to anyone who would listen. Get-togethers and holidays were particularly a time of enjoyment, as well as many outfit changes. Of course, the ribbon jello will live on, and provide fond memories to us all. Her family and friends will always remember her being the life of the party. First to arrive. Last to leave.

She is survived by her Children: Wayne (Mary) Wise, Elaine (Bill) Clark and Karen (Jeff) Rhode. Grandchildren: Brian (Genevieve) Gall, Valerie (CJ) Lucky and Kristen (Christopher) Cline, Christopher Rhode, Alex (Bri) Rhode and TJ Rhode. Greatgrandchildren: Aiden, Iris and Lilah.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jacqueline Levert, many Canadian family members, and Paul O'Haver and family.

Family members have been great keeping in touch and keeping memories fresh. This gave her great pleasure. The grandkids also survived the many shopping trips, looking for just the right clothes.

Assisting her was always a pleasure, even if it only took a minute. She touched the lives of many through various activities, and we are all the better for our interactions. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2020.
