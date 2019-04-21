|
|
Theresa (Terrie) McDaniel age 88, died April 18, 2019 at Mt. View Manor in Prescott, AZ. Terrie was born in Cleveland, OH on January 20, 1931 to Antoinette and Clarence Welsh.
She was a teacher and a high school counselor. She worked in both Ohio and Arizona.
She will be missed by many, especially her son, Frank McDaniel and daughter in law, Gail from Evergreen, CO, her daughter Marty McDaniel Rollo and Son-in-law Art from Prescott Valley, Arizona, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her best friend of more than 50 years; Kathy Suter.
Her sisters Sylvia, Rhonda and Antoinette preceded Terrie in death. Other family members are a brother, Dan, and her sisters Elsie and Marie, and a foster sister Betty Ann Kehoe.
Terrie had great perseverance and a caring attitude. She enjoyed being a volunteer.
There will be no memorial service at the request of the deceased. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terrie's name to The Humane Society of Yavapai County.
Terrie wrote the following words of wisdom to share.
Why I'm Here:
The fact that I lived has got to make a difference. If the world is not going to be better because I am here today, then I have no right to be here tomorrow.
I want very much to influence young people and help them to strive for better things.
I want to be understanding, when they are in need of understanding: sympathetic, when they need sympathy; optimistic, when they need a brighter outlook; interested, when they need someone to care' a friend, when they seek friendship; realistic, (no matter how cruel), when they need realism, gentle or harsh, depending on which is needed.
I want to be strong when they need strength and be able to help them find strength within themselves. I want to be trustworthy and never do anything that is not in their best interest. I want to make them independent of me so that I never trap myself into using them to feed my own ego.
I want them to know that the world is good, but that it can be better if they are willing to work to improve it.
I want them to place a high value on life, for it is a gift from God. I want them to be unselfish in their feelings and try to bring happiness into the lives of others. I want them to care! I think this is so important, because no progress can be made until people care.
I refuse to die until my living has made a difference.
I want to ease the frown from a troubled child's face and deepen the smile of a child who knows happiness.
I want the fact that I lived today - to make a difference tomorrow.
Theresa McDaniel
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019