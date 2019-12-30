|
|
Theresa Wilhoit
Paradise Valley - Theresa "Terry" Wilhoit, 86, was called home by our Lord on December 19, 2019. Terry was a native of Phoenix, and she and her beloved husband, Bill Wilhoit, continued to live here their entire married life. She was born on November 9, 1933 to Vernon and Evelyn Moynahan. She was the second of 5 children. Terry was preceded in death by her daughter Pamala, her parents, her brothers Phillip and Michael, and nephew, Michael.
Terry graduated in the first class to attend all four year at Xavier. She met the love of her life, Bill, at Phoenix College, before going overseas with her family, because her father was recalled to service and sent to Germany and France. Bill proposed over the phone while she was attending a convent school in Switzerland. This early travel gave Terry her wanderlust spirit, and throughout her life sought adventure in traveling across the world. She was a rock of support to Bill as he ran Phoenix Fuel Company for over 45 years. They enjoyed growing PFC, working with the employees and their families and the wonderful travel opportunities the success of the company offered.
At the age of 55, she decided to finish her college degree. While at Glendale Community College, she earned a scholarship to attend a summer poetry session at Oxford. She eventually earned her degree majoring in English and minoring in history at ASU, graduating Magma Cum Laude in 1997. She enjoyed volunteering at the Crisis Nursery, the VNS Book Sale, Mother Teresa's Homeless Shelter and for 20 years as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. She was active in ARCS up to her death eager to provide opportunities to graduate scholars in the sciences, because education was so important to Terry.
Aside from her family, most of her greatest treasures were her friends, whom she was active with for over 40 years. These friends have been invaluable to Bill and her family in dealing with our loss. We will continue to rely on them to remind us of all the happy times.
Terry is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph William "Bill" Wilhoit, her dear sisters, Katherine Moynahan and Franci de Roos, daughter Kathy Lahowetz, son-in-law Jim Lahowetz, son William F. "Bill" Wilhoit and daughter-in-law Candis Wilhoit. She delighted in her role as Grammy to her grandchildren Emily Foldes, her husband Stephen and Ben, and her great-grandchildren James, Eliza and Cora. Terry was also godmother to Maryell Martinez, daughter of cherished family friends Jaime and Terry Martinez.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 with the Rosary held at 7:00 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, on January 2, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held on January 3, 2020 at the Casa located at 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale at 10:30 a.m. The family will honor Terry with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Terry's name to either the ARCS Foundation or the Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral School Scholarship Fund. Memories may be shared at www.messingermortuary.com webpage.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020