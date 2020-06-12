My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Therese (Terri) Unfricht
Therese (Terri) Unfricht, age 78, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born in Queens, New York. She earned her Associates degree in financial accounting from Scottsdale Community College and spent most of her career in the accounting field. Terri volunteered as a 4-H Leader, camp secretary, CYO basketball coach, church lector, Gerard Catholic 500 Club Member as well as other various fundraising events. She is survived by her children, Philip (Kathy), Beth (Eric) and Carl, her sister Claire, as well as 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Phil.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Gilbert, AZ on June 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Nassau County 4-H Camp (ccenassau.org/donate) in memory of Terri.
Therese (Terri) Unfricht, age 78, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born in Queens, New York. She earned her Associates degree in financial accounting from Scottsdale Community College and spent most of her career in the accounting field. Terri volunteered as a 4-H Leader, camp secretary, CYO basketball coach, church lector, Gerard Catholic 500 Club Member as well as other various fundraising events. She is survived by her children, Philip (Kathy), Beth (Eric) and Carl, her sister Claire, as well as 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Phil.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Gilbert, AZ on June 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Nassau County 4-H Camp (ccenassau.org/donate) in memory of Terri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.