Therese Valois Plante-Endres
1931 - 2020
Therese Valois Plante-Endres

October 3, 1931 ~ October 3, 2020

Therese Valois Plante-Endres was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. She passed away on her 89th birthday, something ironic given she never did like to celebrate her own special day.

An incredible wife, beloved Godmother and dear friend; Terry was fabulous, bold, generous, a devout Catholic and a woman who lived a life full of adventure. A fashion queen to say the least, always dressed to the nines and forever wearing heels. She retired from Graybar Electric after 30 years. Last year at the annual meeting of Graybar retirees, she finally earned her treasured award for the longest retiree.

She is survived by her loving husband Joseph Endres and preceded in death by her mother Corrine Valois and her husband of 50 years, Edward Plante.

We will miss her, always. Although services will be private, it will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/, provided by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
02:00 PM
Livestream
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
