Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Westvalley Christian Fellowship
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jongert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Jongert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Jongert Obituary
Thomas A. Jongert of Sun City, a retired Stock Broker and Real Estate salesman died January 19, 2020. He was born and Grand Rapids MI, a Korean Marine Veteran and moved to AZ in 1960. He served on the boards and foundations for Calvary Rehabilitation and Phoenix Christian Grade School. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Janet, of 67 years, son Michael Jongert and grandson Douglas DeVries. Survivors are his children Annjean (Bill) DeVries, Genie Jongert, Charles (Pamela) Jongert, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at West Valley Christian Fellowship, 12649 N. 105th Ave., Sun City. Contributions may be made to Toys for God's Kids. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now