|
|
Thomas A. Jongert of Sun City, a retired Stock Broker and Real Estate salesman died January 19, 2020. He was born and Grand Rapids MI, a Korean Marine Veteran and moved to AZ in 1960. He served on the boards and foundations for Calvary Rehabilitation and Phoenix Christian Grade School. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Janet, of 67 years, son Michael Jongert and grandson Douglas DeVries. Survivors are his children Annjean (Bill) DeVries, Genie Jongert, Charles (Pamela) Jongert, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at West Valley Christian Fellowship, 12649 N. 105th Ave., Sun City. Contributions may be made to Toys for God's Kids. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020