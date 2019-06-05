|
Thomas Alan Davis
Peoria - Thomas Alan Davis, a life-long Arizona resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 31, 2019 at the age of 67.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Joyce Davis; and stepdaughter Kristen Nichols. Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy Davis; brother, Steve Davis; two sons, Timothy Davis and his wife, Lisa; and Brian Davis; stepson, Matthew Nichols; and grandchildren Kasandra, Faith, and Troy.
After attending Glendale High School and the University of Arizona, Tom spent over 35 years building homes throughout the Valley and was an outstanding teacher, role model, and mentor throughout his entire career. As the owner of Davis & Sons Builders, he not only built beautiful homes that made so many families happy, but also was instrumental in helping his sons and fellow contractors build successful businesses of their own. Contractors always wanted to work Tom's jobs because they knew he would treat them right. To this day, Tom is legendary for his integrity, professionalism, and business ethics.
Even though Tom's plate was full with raising a loving family and running a successful business, he had a heart of gold and made time to utilize his leadership to volunteer to help even more people. Tom served as International President of the 20/30 club, board member for Rudolfo Charities, committee member for the Goodyear YMCA, and even spent time as a volunteer fireman with the Tolleson Fire Department.
Outside of Tom's professional world, he led a meaningful and fulfilling life. Tom grew up spending much of his time camping and fishing, raising his family with a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Many years ago, he began hosting a yearly fishing trip out of San Diego that still sells out today. Tom deeply cherished his wife Peggy. No matter the location, they surrounded themselves with family and friends. If Tom and Peggy weren't hosting a gathering at their lovely home in Peoria, they were entertaining in Hawaii or at a beautiful destination in their motorhome. He was a master chef as well as a connoisseur and collector of fine wines. Their guests would never pass on an opportunity to enjoy a meal and glass of wine with Tom and Peggy. Additionally, Tom was an avid baseball and football fan, and they attended many Diamondback and Cardinal home games. Tom's enthusiasm for enjoying life was infectious, and his friends cherished, with pride, knowing him. We will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ 85383. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/Arizona/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019