Thomas Anthony Fitzgerald
On Friday, October 18, 2019, Thomas Anthony Fitzgerald, loving father of two children and grandfather of five, passed away at the age of 78.
Tom was born on July 6, 1941 in Mount Clemens, MI to Vincent and Lucy Fitzgerald.Tom graduated from Brophy Prep and attended the U of A. He married Pamela Sabeck in April 1968, and they raised two children. Tom worked at Valley National Bank as a branch manager but the suit and tie routine was not for him; his need to be outdoors could not be contained, so he then found his real calling as a tour guide to the Grand Canyon and other areas of his beloved Arizona. He also had a passion for running and we all knew that Tom just "kept on going."
Tom is survived by his son Brian, daughter Lara and grandchildren Brendon, Taylor, Hailee, Karley and Christopher, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Tom was known for spreading endless amounts of laughter through his crazy antics, long toasts and his wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed but never forgotten.
To find details for his memorial service please click on this link.
https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/thomas-fitzgerald/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019