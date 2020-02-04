|
|
Thomas B. Fenzel
Scottsdale - Thomas B. Fenzel of Scottsdale Arizona, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1926 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Thomas B. Fenzel and Loretta (Dodsworth) Fenzel. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Navy until June 1946, attended college while in the Navy, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin Wallace College in 1949. Beloved husband and father, he married Betty L. (Norman) Fenzel on November 21, 1959. Thomas worked for Westinghouse in Pennsylvania and New York and then Bendix in South Bend, Indiana where he retired from in 1981. Not ready for retirement, he continued to work for Precision Computer Supply and Sayers Computers in Arizona. During retirement, he also dabbled in real estate and was a partner with his son, Lawrence. Thomas loved golf, fishing, gardening and his prize roses. He was a Norte Dame and Diamondbacks fan, and traveled to all 50 states and several countries in Europe. It was his dream to travel around the world. Accomplishments/hobbies were many- he worked on two trailer brake system patents, wrote and published a book on travel, and enjoyed photography. He had a large, loving family, five children, 15 grandchildren and 35.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Albert S. Fenzel, sister Janet Yordy, son Lawrence, daughter Cynthia. Thomas is survived by his wife Betty, son Thomas (Debbie), daughters Melinda (Carl), Kathleen, 15 grandchildren- Nate, Andrew (Betsy), Rebekah (Jonathan), Lawrence Jr. (Ashleigh), Sarah (Stephen), Katey (Joe), Elizabeth (Rob), Mary (Greg), John (Amy), Matt, Ian, Branden, Joseph (Danielle), Brittney (Dax), Thomas (Hunter)
Services for Thomas will take place on Sunday, February 9th at 11: 00 A.M at Messingers Mortuary Scottsdale AZ on Miller Rd and Indian School. Reception to follow at the house of Betty Fenzel- 7633 Via De Manana, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. We will be having a Navy Honor Guard Flag Ceremony prior to the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020