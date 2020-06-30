Thomas Charles Johns
Phoenix - Mr. Thomas Charles Johns, born November 5, 1951, passed away June 25, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Tom, one of four children of Richard and Eileen Johns, graduated from Creighton Preparatory School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Creighton University (CU). Tom worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years. He retired to Phoenix, where he was a member of the St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Knights of Columbus and was an active congregant at The Mission of the Good Shepherd in New River. He enjoyed curling, Nebraska football and CU Sports. He was a member of the Omaha Sports Club, and was an avid golfer, and bocce ball player. He was a devoted husband and friend, loved his pets and working outdoors.

Tom is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathyrn Neubauer-Johns, his parents, Richard Frank Johns and Mary Eileen Johns, his son Matthew R. Johns (Amy), his daughter Allison N. Woodmansee (Kyle), and grandchildren Jaxon and Dylan Woodmansee. Tom is also survived by his sisters Carol Tvrdik (Terry), Linda Orsi (Larry), Kathy Tracy (Don) and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services in Omaha and Phoenix will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Tom's name to Ironwood Cancer & Research Center in Glendale, AZ, Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, and the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
