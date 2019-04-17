|
Thomas (Tom) Charles Stoalabarger
Gold Canyon - Thomas (Tom) Charles Stoalabarger, 84 of Gold Canyon, AZ passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Enid, OK to Glen and Melva Stoalabarger. He attended Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, OK and graduated from Enid High School. He pursued a degree in Engineering through Oklahoma A & M college, which is now known as Oklahoma State University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Tom was active duty in the US Navy and later worked as a civil engineer in the Army Corps of Engineers. He traveled and worked in various countries including, Italy, Germany and Saudia Arabia throughout his career and retired in Ft. Riley, KS. He moved to Gold Canyon, AZ and became a pillar of the community at Mountain Brook Village. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his quick witted one liners. He loved to build and fly his motorized model airplanes, play golf and was often seen walking his beloved dog, Aggie, around the neighborhood. He was a kind, good hearted person and was a friend to everyone he met. He was willing to be of service to others through his generous nature and will be missed by so many of the lives that he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents, former spouse and his sons, Randy and Tracy Stoalabarger. He is survived in death by his wife, Mary Stoalabarger of Gold Canyon, AZ, his daughter, Serena Stoalabarger of Broken Arrow, OK, grandchildren, Joe Stoalabarger, Serena Vines and Janice Stoalabarger, and many great grand children and great great grand children. A celebration of life ceremony is pending and is expected to take place later in November 2019 at Mountain Brook Village in Gold Canyon, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or (www.2heart.org)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019