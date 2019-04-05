|
Thomas Craig Dunn
Mesa - A memorial service celebrating the life of Thomas Craig Dunn will be held at Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E. Main St. Mesa AZ, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Tom, 64, of Mesa, passed from this life on Monday, March 18, 2019 at home, into the arms of his Lord, with his wife Lynette by his side. No more pain and suffering. A Free Bird! Tom was born on April 17,1954 to Frank Dunn and Patricia Dunn Gill. He lived and worked in the St. Paul/Roseville MN area, graduating from Alexander Ramsey HS. While in the Air Force, Tom was stationed at Minot Air Force Base ND. He was an MP and also guarded the underground nuclear warhead missiles. Tom excelled in many trades including construction, sign making, printing and running the presses. He retired from Boeing in Mesa as a Material Specialist for the F16, F18, and the Apache Helicopters. This is where he met his wife Lynnette. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend to all, including all of Gods creatures, cats, dogs, birds. The ocean held a special place in his heart - Seal Beach, CA, and Fla., especially dolphins and marine life. He enjoyed sports, Vikings and Cardinals, baseball, hockey, golf, Hulk Hogan wrestling and outings in his RV, talking about the ballgames and scores. He loved egg sandwiches at midnight and chicken, stirring the pot in the kitchen, making spatzels and seeing the smiles on the faces of kids eating hot dogs; helping his kids and grandkids, caring about a needy person on the street. He was also very patriotic. This is only part of who Tom was. Thanks for the wonderful memories! Tom has a large family and will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Lynnette; father Frank Dunn; children and grandchildren - Michael Dunn (Maya) gch Connor & Keegan, Tara Dunn - gch Hunter & Erynna, Cindy Clifton (Dave) gch Will (Desi) & Jonathan (Oceana); siblings Marcia Rotz (John), Timothy Dunn, Tami Brown, Steven Dunn and Jaye Gill; Uncle Tom, Aunt Grace Hauser, and Aunt Jean Price. Love Forever.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019