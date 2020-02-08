Resources
Thomas E. Wergen

Thomas E. Wergen Obituary
Thomas E. Wergen

Thomas E. Wergen passed away December 26, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California to William F. Wergen and Ruth Irene (McGee) Wergen. He is survived by siblings Robert Wergen, Janet Keller and Janine Weick, mother-in-law Marguerite Joffe, brother-in-law Michael Joffe and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 38 years, Sunny Lynne (Joffe).

Tom held a Bachelor of Science in Technology from University of Maryland and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Webster University and worked in both the private sector and later for Maricopa County. He was affiliated with the International Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Special Forces Association, International Association for Bomb Technicians and Investigators and the National Tactical Officers Association.

Tom was a decorated Vietnam Army Veteran, earning a Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman's Badge as well as 2 Purple Hearts. Read 1968 Into the Abyss about his service to his country as a Tunnel Rat.

Services will be held at the VA National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on February 24 at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2020
