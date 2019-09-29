|
Thomas Earl Greenland
Scottsdale - Thomas Earl Greenland of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on August 30, 2019.
He was born in Celina, Ohio on February 9, 1939 the oldest of three. Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hennie, daughter Emily and two sisters, Diane and Kathy. Tom was a naval officer aboard the USS Wedderburn DD684 and later received a law degree from Northwestern Law. Tom practiced environmental law for the CNW Railroad and UP Railroad until he retired in Scottsdale in 1999. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a great man. He was loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019