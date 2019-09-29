Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Greenland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Earl Greenland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Earl Greenland Obituary
Thomas Earl Greenland

Scottsdale - Thomas Earl Greenland of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on August 30, 2019.

He was born in Celina, Ohio on February 9, 1939 the oldest of three. Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hennie, daughter Emily and two sisters, Diane and Kathy. Tom was a naval officer aboard the USS Wedderburn DD684 and later received a law degree from Northwestern Law. Tom practiced environmental law for the CNW Railroad and UP Railroad until he retired in Scottsdale in 1999. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a great man. He was loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.