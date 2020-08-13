1/1
Thomas Earl Kayser
1933 - 2020
Thomas Earl Kayser

Prescott - Thomas Earl Kayser went home to meet his Heavenly Father Friday, August 7, 2020 in Prescott, AZ. Tom was born May 30, 1933 in Findlay, OH to Karl and Mary Kayser. After serving two years in the US Navy as a radio man, Tom married Geraldine Margaret Gremling September 12, 1953. Tom loved the sunshine, so in January of 1970, he and Gerry moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was called to the diaconate program in the Catholic Church. He was ordained a deacon May 1975. Tom presided over many weddings and funerals, taught classes, and performed baptisms. He was loved and respected by the parish community. Tom and Gerry moved their family to Prescott, AZ October of 1975, and after retiring from IBM in 1987, Tom worked part time at Sacred Heart Church, and served as the Chaplain at Yavapai County Jail. In his free time, he enjoyed volunteering at Saint Vincent de Paul, teaching classes at the church, serving as tour guide to visiting family and friends, and doing just about anything that required being outdoors.

Thomas is survived by his brother, Karl Jay Kayser, and 11 children: David, Ronald (Marla Davis), Jo (Mike Stockton), Beth (Dean Hinshaw), Michael (Jeanne Good), Joan (Bill Arthur), Thomas J, Linda (Brock Bergman), Ruth (Terry Bautch), Robert, and Annita (Tony Boynton), 17 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry, both his parents, his brothers John, and Dan, and his grandson, Brock.

Due to current health crisis, the viewing and funeral will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Saint Vincent de Paul in Tom Kayser's name.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Tom's guestbook and share a memory with the family.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
303 South Cortez Street
Prescott, AZ 86303
(928)-445-2221
