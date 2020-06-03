Thomas Edward Godbehere
Went to join his parents in eternal rest on May 29th, 2020.
He is survived by his Loving Wife, 4 Children, and 5 Grandchildren.
He will always be remembered for the Joy and Happiness he brought to our lives.
Went to join his parents in eternal rest on May 29th, 2020.
He is survived by his Loving Wife, 4 Children, and 5 Grandchildren.
He will always be remembered for the Joy and Happiness he brought to our lives.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.