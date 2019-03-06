|
|
Thomas Edward Jackson
Phoenix - Thomas Edward Jackson, 72, passed away on February 27, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Tommy was born in Phoenix, Arizona on J uly 26, 1946 and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the occasional "Walkabout" down under. As a younger man, Tommy served our nation in the United States Marine Corps, and later served as a City of Phoenix police officer, retiring after twenty years. Once retired, he enjoyed pursuing hobbies in carpentry, construction, landscaping, and went on to build his home in Tonopah, AZ where he lived out his last healthy days.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Louise Jackson, and brothers Lawrence and Gerald J ackson. He is survived by his daughter, J eanne (Charles) Hink; four grandsons, Patrick (Shannon) Greer, Thomas Greer, Jonathan Hink, Justin Hink; great-grandson, Bentley Hink; father, Francis Jackson; sister, Linda Keim; brother, Michael Cameron; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 8 beginning at 1pm, with a graveside service to follow. Please join us as we celebrate Tom's life at SunWest Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 12525 NW Grand Ave, El Mirage AZ 85335.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019