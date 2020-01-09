Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Thomas Elliott Sutcliffe

Thomas Elliott Sutcliffe Obituary
Thomas Elliott Sutcliffe

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Elliott Sutcliffe, 73, on November 22, 2019. He died suddenly at home in Scottsdale, in the loving presence of his wife of 37 years, Mary Ann. Heaven has welcomed an Angel home.

Tom was born November 8, 1946 to Eric Beare and Joan Bashe Sutcliffe. He was the youngest of three children. Tom attended Wildwood Elementary and Palo Alto Military Academy, 1951-1961. In 1963-1966, he attended ASU where he was the Star-Pitcher for the Baseball Team earning the title "The Big-Right Hander."

Tom married Kitty Hoyt in 1966 and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Erin.

In 1983, he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Porro. They shared many years of happiness, having a boat at Saguaro Lake for 30 years, traveling to Montana, Cabo San Lucas, and DelMar, CA., where he would spend hours watching the dolphins in the ocean, and watching horse racing at the DelMar Race Track. Tom's other interests include watching all sports, especially baseball, dining with friends, and karaoke, where he would silence the room when he sang.

After graduation from ASU in 1982, Tom worked as a Superintendent for Frost Construction Company. He started his own Company in 1991, Sutcliffe Construction, until his retirement in 2007.

Tom is preceded in death by his sister Marcia Shelby Gabie. Survivors include his sister, Vicky Engel, of Grants Pass, OR. Numerous nieces and nephews, Eric (Laura), Brad ( Hilarie), Patrick Shelby,Tiffany (Dixon)Ward,Kathleen (Cane) Cullum, Jennifer ( Ron) Green and Erin (Wai) Nichols-Loh, John and Mary(Sam) Merrick, Kristin (David) Raffaelle, and Blaine ( Kimberly) Miller and great-nephew Andy Merrick, two granddaughters, and sister-in-law, Polly Miller .

Tom will be missed by many people. He was kind to all he met. Mary Ann will miss her Best Friend and Partner for Life~

A Celebration of Life will be at Messingers Indian School Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School, Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 pm. Reception is private.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
