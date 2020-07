Thomas "Tom" Erbschloe



Apache Junction - Tom joined his beloved wife Sally on July 9th, 2020 at the age of 71. Tom was born May 9th, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his daughters Kim Erbschloe, Kathy Duarte and son in law Felix Duarte.



As well as his grandchildren Andrew, Alexis, Rita and Thomas and great-grandchildren Hayden, Ella and Jackson. He will be laid to rest on July 23rd, 2020. Services will be private.









