Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Thomas F. Duffy


1939 - 2019
Tempe - Thomas (Tom) F. Duffy, 79, passed peacefully on July 3, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.

Mr. Duffy was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on August 19, 1939 to Thomas and Lenice Duffy. He attended school in both South Dakota and Tucson, Arizona, later working in Arizona State University's dining hall.

A life-long sports fan, Tom often attended spring training games and followed the Diamondbacks closely. Additionally, he had a history of supporting the ASU football program, feeding the team at Camp Tontozona in Payson.

Tom was a devout Catholic who rarely missed Sunday mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Tempe. A man of few words, he was generous in spirit and appreciative of his family, friends, and neighbors.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Michael and Patrick. He is survived by his twin sisters; Mary Ann MacLean and Anna Marie Milazzo, his nieces; Margo MacLean and Moira Aranas, and his nephews; Matthew and Michael MacLean, and David and William Spinney.

Services to be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Friday August 2 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 1, 2019
