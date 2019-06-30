|
|
Thomas (Tommy) Francis Mulgrew
Scottsdale - Thomas (Tommy) Francis Mulgrew made his transition on June 13, 2019. He was born at home on July 30, 1930 in South Philadelphia to John James Mulgrew and Caroline Maud Moore Mulgrew. He was the eleventh of twelve children, six boys and six girls: Catherine Jane Mulgrew, Margaret Elizabeth Mulgrew, Alice Adeline Monica Mulgrew, John Henry Mulgrew, Sarah Marie Mulgrew, Frances Dorothy Mulgrew, William Joseph Patrick Mulgrew, Robert John Mulgrew, Daniel James Mulgrew, Joseph Mulgrew, Thomas Mulgrew, and Mary Ann Mulgrew. Tom's parents had immigrated from Ireland in the early 1900's.
Tom married his pen-pal sweetheart Margaret (Peggy) Jean McCauley, who was from Philly as well. They had five children; Gary Thomas, Michael Patrick, Karen Eileen, Bryan Dennis and Shawn Kevin. As part of his Navy career, the family was able to live in many different parts of the country before settling in New Castle, Delaware. Tom, Peg and family made many friends along the way. They even unofficially adopted Karen's best friend Sarah Garneski Bleyer who attended all family reunions and functions with them.
After completing high school, Tom enlisted in the Navy and had a long carrier in aviation and on aircraft carriers. He retired after 20 years in the Navy and moved his family to New Castle where he went to work for Boeing Vertol. Tom's public career took him to many places around the globe some of which are Vietnam, Spain and Yugoslavia. When Tom retired from his public career, he and Peggy moved to Sun City, Arizona to be near their son Shawn and enjoy the sunshine.
For the last 20 years of his life, Tom wrote a weekly newsletter and emailed and/or mailed it to all family members all over the globe. He kept us well informed as to family happenings. Many of our members have told us how they will miss that newsletter.
Tom was a devout Catholic, a Knight of Columbus along with three of his sons. He was a strong, loving family man and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Gary, Bryan and Shawn and daughter Karen, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his brother Bill, sister Mary Ann and many, many cousins, nephews and nieces around the globe.
If you would like to remember Tommy, please make a donation to in his honor.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019