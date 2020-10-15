Thomas Gregory Roberts Jr,
Scottsdale - Thomas Roberts Jr, 59, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 08 October 2020. Tom was born 20 December 1960 in Danville, VA and was a Certified Hyperbaric Registered Nurse (CHRN). Tom was a beloved son, brother and friend.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Gregory Roberts and Elizabeth Gregory Barnes Roberts. He is survived by his sister Gwendolyn Rose Roberts Shannon (John); nephew Ryan Gregory Shannon; Aunt Charlotte Wood (Woody); Uncle Edgar Barnes (Ron); Uncle Llewellyn Barnes (Tinker); as well as numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be having a virtual service in his memory.
Tom's detailed obituary, including his time as a deep sea diver, can be found online at https://www.messingermortuary.com/listings
.