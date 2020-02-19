|
|
Thomas Guy Fisher
The ocean is everything I want to be:
Beautiful, Mysterious, Wild and Free.
Tom, our brother, our son, and our dad passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer on January 23, 2020 in Houston TX.
He was born to John Saxton and Oma Hyde Fisher in Phoenix AZ on August 7, 1949. He is survived by his mother Oma Fisher of Scottsdale AZ, his brother Larry Fisher of Phoenix AZ and his three children: Saxton and John Thomas Fisher of The Woodlands TX and Jennifer Stauffer( along with her husband Todd) of Marietta PA. He is also survived by one grandchild Adam Thomas Stauffer. He was preceded in death by his dad John Fisher. No doubt they are somewhere playing poker on some California beach and talking about baseball.
As an alumni of Central High School Class of 1967 he went on to earn a degree in Geology graduating from the University of Washington. After graduation he became employed with Texaco Inc. as a traveling salesman and for over 40 years worked his way up to become one of the top Vice Presidents for Huntsman Corp.
His job required him to travel all over the world while moving often to numerous states and overseas. While we understood it took on a personal and emotional toll it actually came to serve as a teaching opportunity for his children. He made a deliberate effort to expose his children to anything and everything that could expand their minds and enrich their souls. In being fortunate enough to explore and experience so many different states and countries and different cultures and languages along with our father it was just one piece of the beautiful puzzle that helped shape the people we are today.
No adventure was complete without a quiz at the end. Whether it was an art museum, a movie, a fine restaurant, a history museum, park or aquarium it was guaranteed that we would be asked: "What did you learn"? "What was your favorite part"? "So what did you think"? And that was our dad. He wanted his kids to know that there was a lesson to be learned in everything you do. He challenged us to think, analyze, ponder, examine and most importantly to question. Question Everything. Question Authority. Always be Wondering. Challenge Yourself and Others. To always be in awe of the world around you.
Our dad's mantra was- It's the Journey not the Destination. That the journey it took to get somewhere or to achieve any goal was just as important if not more important than the final result or destination.
He encouraged his kids to roam, to learn and to explore- he instilled wanderlust. He taught us to treat all people fairly, the importance of tolerance and acceptance and to give your time and love and support to those who might be disadvantaged.
Thank you dad for the jokes and laughter, the kind you have to beg the other to stop because your sides hurt too much. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. Thank you for all your sacrifices on behalf of your children. Thank you for all the love and support and commitment to your mom Oma and to your brother Larry. Thank you for showing us what it means to commit your entire life to the welfare, betterment and happiness of your family.
We would often laugh and smile at the notion that dad enjoyed being married so much that he did it three times. To Gail, Fran, and Gayle- he loved you very much. Thank you for being an important part of his life.
The waves on the shore are breaking a little bigger these days in tribute to you and the life you lived. So when you think of Tom think of the smell of the salt air, the warm sand between your toes, the ocean breeze at your back and the sun on your face and his hand in that of his children.
We love you dad. There is you in everything we do.
Private family memorial will take place on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11am at Greenwood Memory Lawn. 2300 W. Van Buren Phoenix AZ
Please join us afterwards in the McDowell Room of the Courtyard Marriott 2029 W. Whispering Wind Dr. Phoenix (Happy Valley) AZ at 2 o'clock for food, friends, family, stories, laughter and remembrance of a truly devoted son and brother and a remarkable dad.
In lieu of flowers please make any donation to the National Institutes of Child Health and Human Development, Autism Center for Excellence. National Institute of Health, 31 Center Drive, Building 31 Room 2A03 Bethesda MD 20892-2425. Attn: Director Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020