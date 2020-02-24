|
Thomas J. Kenney
"Tom", AKA Shunney, TBones, Pops, Papa Tom
Father, Husband, Grandfather of 5, Great Grandfather of 5
Tom was born in Chicago, Ill, and spent his childhood playing in Shabbona Park, where he honed his football, basketball and baseball skills and met some of his dearest lifelong friends. He attended DePaul Academy, where he excelled at football and basketball. His talents in football led to a full ride scholarship to St. Ambrose College (now University). He was inducted into the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981. He met Mary and they were married in 1961. From this union, they had 3 children, Sharon, Michael, and Thomas Jr (Mighty). In 1970, they had enough of Chicago winters and moved to Tucson, AZ. In 1973 the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he remained until his death. January, 1991, he married Judith (Judy) and spent his last years with her playing golf and traveling. He died at the age of 81.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mary and son, Thomas Jr. Survivors include his wife, Judy, daughter Sharon, son, Michael, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, stepsons Bill and Tim, stepdaughter Shari, and 5 step grandchildren.
Visitation and Rosary: February 26, 2020 from 5-8 pm with the Rosary at 7 pm at Messingers Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Funeral Mass: February 27, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul online at stvincentdepaul.net
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020