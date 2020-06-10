Thomas J. Lang
Paradise Valley - Thomas Lang, born April 24, 1933 in Cresson, PA., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He received his BS degree, Magna Cum Laude, from St Francis College in Loretto, PA before graduating from University of Michigan Law School in 1958. He then settled in Phoenix to practice law and became a founding partner of Streich Lang, now Quarles Brady. After his retirement from law, he and his wife Kathleen Lang practiced real estate together. Tom and Kathleen devoted themselves to the Phoenix community, serving in many organizations. Tom's involvement with the Phoenix Symphony included being a member of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Vice President. Other organizations include the Arizona Commission of the Arts as Commissioner, a Governor appointed position, past Director and President of the Casa de Paz y Bien Foundation, Paradise Valley Country Club, Crisis Nursery and active volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul. Tom is survived by his four daughters, Jenifer McElroy, Christine Lang, Rebecah Lang and Kaitlin Lang and his two sisters, Barbara Ferazzi and Virginia Connell.
A service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Scottsdale on June 24th at 10 AM. If attending the service, we kindly ask that you wear a mask, respect social distancing, and save hugs & handshakes for another time. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to St. Vincent de Paul at stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate. Select 'general donation' in memory of 'Tom Lang' and write 'forward to OLPH Scottsdale' in the comments.
Paradise Valley - Thomas Lang, born April 24, 1933 in Cresson, PA., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He received his BS degree, Magna Cum Laude, from St Francis College in Loretto, PA before graduating from University of Michigan Law School in 1958. He then settled in Phoenix to practice law and became a founding partner of Streich Lang, now Quarles Brady. After his retirement from law, he and his wife Kathleen Lang practiced real estate together. Tom and Kathleen devoted themselves to the Phoenix community, serving in many organizations. Tom's involvement with the Phoenix Symphony included being a member of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Vice President. Other organizations include the Arizona Commission of the Arts as Commissioner, a Governor appointed position, past Director and President of the Casa de Paz y Bien Foundation, Paradise Valley Country Club, Crisis Nursery and active volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul. Tom is survived by his four daughters, Jenifer McElroy, Christine Lang, Rebecah Lang and Kaitlin Lang and his two sisters, Barbara Ferazzi and Virginia Connell.
A service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Scottsdale on June 24th at 10 AM. If attending the service, we kindly ask that you wear a mask, respect social distancing, and save hugs & handshakes for another time. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to St. Vincent de Paul at stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate. Select 'general donation' in memory of 'Tom Lang' and write 'forward to OLPH Scottsdale' in the comments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.