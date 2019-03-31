|
Thomas J. Phelan, Jr.
Sun Lakes - On Monday, March 11, 2019, Col. Thomas J. Phelan, Jr. (USAF, Ret.), loving husband and father to six children, passed away peacefully at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona.
Tom was born on July 26, 1933 in Oak Park, Illinois. In 1955 he began his military career. He served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force and most notably he flew one hundred missions over North Vietnam in the Republic F-105 Thunderchief as a "Wild Weasel" pilot. 1976 marked his retirement from active military duty.
In 1956 Tom married his life-long love, Joan T. (Zurek) Phelan. Together they raised six children as they traveled around the country fulfilling their military service commitment. Their life together began in Chicago, and included tours in Michigan, Alabama, Alaska, Texas, Hawaii and Colorado until retirement brought them to sunny Arizona where they have lived since 1988. While living in Monument, Colorado, Tom and Joan were active members of the Woodmoor community.
Family was the central focus of his life. Tom loved playing bridge and golf. He loved to travel, especially driving long road trips across the country. Tom served as president for the Palo Verde Men's Golf Association and as Commander for the VFW Chapter 8053. Tom was known for his infectious smile, quick wit and kind, generous and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Jimmy Phelan; his father, Thomas, J. Phelan, Sr.; his mother, France B. Phelan; and his sister, Darleen Phelan. He is survived by his wife Joan, and his sister Barbara Niles along with his six children, Tom, Kathleen (Lyle), Tim (Kelly), Terry (Lisa), Denny (Janet) and Susie (Frank). He is also remembered by sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. The service will take place at St. Steven's Catholic Church, 24827 S. Dobson Road, Sun Lakes, AZ. A praying of the rosary will take place at 9:15 am before the funeral mass. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019