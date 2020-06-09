Thomas J Schartz



Phoenix - Thomas J. Schartz, 82, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on June 4, 2020. Thomas was born in Great Bend, KS on December 2, 1937 to Aileen (Monahan) and Nicholas A. Schartz. On December 30, 1961, Thomas married the love of his life, Esther Deines. After relocating to Arizona, Thomas began a career in Food Service Management, as well as Fiscal Management for the Phoenix Police Department. He was a proud member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and had many passions. Thomas enjoyed traveling and sports in his free time including; racquetball, bicycling, snow skiing and rollerblading. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife Esther. He is survived by his children Ron Schartz (Lisa), Lisa Lugo, and Tom Schartz (Tracey), Grandchildren Jessica Salanic (Ricky), Jason Schartz (Melinda), Ryan Schartz, Corey Scartz, and Tanner Schartz, Great-Grandchildren Ella Marie Salanic and Noah David Salanic, and his longtime lady love Mary Goodwin. Services for Thomas are to be held Friday June 12, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ at 9AM.









