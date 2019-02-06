|
|
Thomas James Lucas
Scottsdale - Thomas James Lucas, 81, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Born in 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska. Tom leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Sherre Kay Lucas; his son, Marc Lucas (Tammy) and his daughters Mandy Krewson (Chris) & Molly Lucas (Chris), his 7 grandkids soon to be 8 and brother Dan Lucas, as well as many close friends. Tom has been reunited with his father Lewis, mother Doris and sister Nancy.
In his teenage years, Tom Lucas loved to race boats in Omaha. He worked for years at Brandeis Department Store as the Merchandise Manager and then moved to Champaign, Illinois to take a position at Robeson's Department Store as Merchandise Manager where he met Sherre, the Fashion Coordinator in 1972. They fell in love and packed up the red MG convertible starting their next big adventure out West in Scottsdale, AZ. Tom took a position as Store Manager of Goldwater's Department Store at Scottsdale Fashion Square in 1973.
In 1974, Sherre and Tom opened their first store Sherre's Clothing at Lincoln Plaza. In 1976, the couple opened the second boutique at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which, at the time, was an outdoor mall. In the 1980s, the couple opened locations in Biltmore Fashion Park and The Borgata. In the early 2000s, the company expanded to Tucson with a Sherre's location along with a younger concept store, Parachute.
Tom's love for his family was his great passion, love and priority in life. Tom's happiest place was in his backyard watching his grandkids play. One of Tom's most enjoyable hobbies was riding his Harley Davidson with his close friends Andre, George and Paul who took an adventure to Alaska on their hogs for a month.
All who knew him will miss his love for life and his laughter which brought so much joy to anyone who met him.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 10:30am at Illuminate Community Church (17800 N. Perimeter Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85255).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Tom to: BannerHealthFoundation.org Fund #120440 or mailed to 2901 N. Central Avenue Suite #160 Phoenix, AZ 85012
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019