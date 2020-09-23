1/1
Thomas James Marion
Thomas James Marion

Phoenix - Thomas James "Tom" Marion, 59, a resident of Goodyear passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020. Tom grew up in the Sunnyslope area and attended Sunnyslope High School where he played baseball and basketball. He then attended Glendale Community College on a basketball scholarship. Tom worked in the automotive and transportation industries and was an avid dirt bike rider. Despite several injuries, he continued to ride well into his 50's. He cherished his pets particularly Buddy his beloved Rottweiler rescue puppy. Tom is survived by his brother Bill Marion (Lori) of Klamath Falls, Oregon and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in the Phoenix area, Seattle and Chicago. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Step Beyond, Services for People with Intellectual Disabilities at www.osbi.org. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
