|
|
Thomas (Tom) James Preston
Mandan - Thomas (Tom) James Preston, 77, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Mandan, North Dakota. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Tom was born November 14, 1941, in Long Beach, California. He moved to Arizona in 1983 where he met his wife of 34 years, Nancy Jean O'Rourke.
Tom's career in management in the automotive industry spanned 50 years, but his true calling was music. A gifted vocalist and director, Tom led praise and worship ensembles and choirs for well over 50 years. As a soloist, he blessed audiences large and small with his rich vocal tones and tremendous heart for worship.
Shortly after Tom's retirement, Tom and Nancy moved to North Dakota to more fully enjoy their remaining years together.
Deeply devoted to his family, Tom's life revolved around being a husband, father and grandfather. He leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing, his beloved wife Nancy, his children Aleasha (David) Ansel, Tracy (Beth) Preston, Tara Hughes, Tom (Tawra) Preston, Theresa (Ken) Howie, Becky (Matt) Stevens; a sister, Doris Jean Farley; a niece, Dorice Farley; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian (McNutt) Preston, and a niece, Tammy Farley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 19, 2019