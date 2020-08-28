Thomas Jay Gill, Sr.



7/20/36-8/25/20



Tom Gill, Sr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 25, 2020, at the age of 84. Tom was born July 20, 1936, in Robinson Creek, Kentucky, to Charles and Margaret Gill. Tom is survived by his soulmate and wife of 65 years, Sue; as well as his son Thomas J. (Helen) Gill, Jr., daughter Jamie (Russell) Croston, and son-in-law Jimmy Hardin. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, James (Amanda) Morris, Thomas J. (Katilyn) Gill, III, and Britni (Justin) Paule; as well as seven great-grandchildren Thomas J. Gill, IV, James Morris, Easton Paule, Kenslee Gill, Carter Morris, Blakely Paule, and Palmer Paule. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Justa Gill Hardin. Tom grew up in Kentucky where he married his wife, Sue, in 1955 and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He later moved to West Virgina for work, started a family in Ohio, and then to Tennessee where he would receive both a bachelor's and a master's degree from the University of Tennessee. In 1982, Tom and Sue finally relocated to Arizona, where they would spend their days with their growing family. His greatest and most fond job he held was as a Manufacturing Engineering Manager at the Boeing Company, where he worked for 23 years. His passion and love for the Apache Helicopter carried well into his retirement, as he could always be seen wearing an Apache or other Boeing aircraft shirts. After retiring in 2007, Tom and Sue traveled whenever and wherever they could, taking long road trips, flights, and even cruises. However, Tom and Sue spent most of their time with their great-grandchildren, whom they love more than life itself. He was a well-respected Christian man and an exceptional friend to many. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Sonoran Skies Mortuary in Mesa, Arizona. A memorial will be held at a later date (within weeks). Please reach out to his family for further information.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store