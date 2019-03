Thomas Joseph Farrier



Glendale - Thomas J Farrier "Tom" of Phoenix, AZ, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by all his family on February 21, 2019, just nine days shy of his 57th wedding anniversary to the love of his life, Laurie. Tom was born August 21, 1941 in Shadyside, OH to Elsie and Joseph Farrier. Tom's life was always dedicated to his family and friends. He enjoyed ASU football, baseball, motorsports, NASCAR, and any sport his children and grandchildren participated in. Family barbecues were one of his very favorites. He was always "on-call" 24/7 for anything his family needed. Tom is survived by his wife Laurie Farrier; sons Tommy Joe (Jaime), John, and Jason Farrier; daughter Heather Dymond (Tom); grandchildren Courtney Farrier-Kennemer (Sean), Carley Farrier, Nicolas Farrier (Kyelle), and Tori and Tommy Dymond; sister Becky Stephens (Ken); and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life in Tom's honor will be held on March 23, 2019 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Dymond's Residence (4742 W Soft Wind Dr Glendale, AZ 85310). Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary