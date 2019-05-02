|
|
Thomas Judson Innes
Scottsdale - Thomas Judson Innes, 74, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019, after a long illness.
Tom was born and raised in Canton, PA, and graduated from Canton High School and the Case Institute of Technology with a BS in Engineering in 1966. Tom moved west with his wife Karen and son Robert in 1968 to become employee number 38 of Intel Corporation, where he would spend the next 30 years - in California, Israel and Arizona - as a participant in the remarkable technical and manufacturing innovations that propelled the microprocessor industry. His tenure at Intel began as a "computer chip" designer, later saw him establish a successful microprocessor design center in Haifa, Israel, a cherished highlight of his career, and ended as General Manager of Intel's Embedded Microprocessor business and its Arizona site committee. Tom believed deeply in sharing the thrills and benefits of science and technology as widely as possible, a commitment he pursued as a Lifetime Trustee and former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Arizona Science Center, helping effect its transition from storefront pilot in downtown Phoenix to today's leadership position in STEM exhibits and education. He was also a founding member of the Arizona Science Lab where he developed curriculum and taught hands-on science and engineering workshops to hundreds of elementary and middle school children. In his off hours, he loved crossword puzzles and the beautiful sports cars of his youth. An engineer at heart, he never saw a problem that couldn't be solved, or at least better understood, by plotting it on graph paper.
Tom was predeceased by his father Judson; his mother, the former Eulalia Hurley; his older brother Jerry (Barbara); and his wife of 51 years, the former Karen Hoag, whom he cared for with love and fortitude during her long last illness even as he battled his own mounting health problems.
He is survived by his second wife, the former Abigail Arbaiza; his brothers, Jon (Judy) of Bethlehem, PA, Steve of Canton, PA, and Ben (Kathy) of Lock Haven, PA; his son Robert (Jennifer) and his grandchildren William, Alexandra, Calvert and Clark of San Francisco, CA. We miss him terribly.
A memorial in his honor will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004, https://www.azscience.org.
Memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to the Arizona Science Center or the Arizona Science Lab, https://www.azsciencelab.org/az-science-lab-1.html.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 2, 2019